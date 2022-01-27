Raymond James Increases Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $38.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 41.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 225,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.