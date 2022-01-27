Raymond James Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $149.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

PII opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69. Polaris has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

