RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $68.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

