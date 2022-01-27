Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 4,033.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

