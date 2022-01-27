Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

