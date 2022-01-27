RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, RED has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $528,639.98 and $16,815.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00288580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001037 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

