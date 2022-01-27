ReddCoin Market Cap Hits $25.55 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $25.55 million and $37,735.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,198.81 or 1.00043418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00084667 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00254459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00167135 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.00349295 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007024 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001674 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

