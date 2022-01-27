RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

RDHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,976,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 147,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.23. 366,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

