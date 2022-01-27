Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Lowered to $27.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

NYSE RF opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

