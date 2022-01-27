Ren 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51.43 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 27th. Ren has a market capitalization of $311.51 million and approximately $51.43 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ren has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00041578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

