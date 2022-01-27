RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

RNR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,299. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

In other news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

