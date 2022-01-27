ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading 5.4% Higher

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.45. 16,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 760,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $22,440,000.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

