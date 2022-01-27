ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading 5.4% Higher

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.45. 16,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 760,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $22,440,000.
About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
