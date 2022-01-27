ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,440,000.

About ReNew Energy Global

