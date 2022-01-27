Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

FND opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

