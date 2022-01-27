Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($43.18) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

