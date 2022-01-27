Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.09) to GBX 4,550 ($61.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,282.00.

BKGFY opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

