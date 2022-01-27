Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.