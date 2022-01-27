ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Down to $231.04

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $231.04, but opened at $224.99. ResMed shares last traded at $229.53, with a volume of 5,846 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

Get ResMed alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $634,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $392,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.