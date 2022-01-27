ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $239.00.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.13.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD stock opened at $231.04 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.