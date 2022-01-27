ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $239.00.
RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $267.13.
RMD stock opened at $231.04 on Monday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.
In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total value of $392,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
