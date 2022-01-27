Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 277 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,710,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.