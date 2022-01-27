Resources Management Corp CT ADV Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 98.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 26,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.33. 97,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

