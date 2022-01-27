Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.91. 11,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.22. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.47 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

