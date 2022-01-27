Resources Management Corp CT ADV Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 100,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.17.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $565.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

