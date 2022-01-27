Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 2,009 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. V.F. comprises 0.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,858,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $68.85. 108,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,303. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

