Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 74 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $803.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $893.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $899.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

