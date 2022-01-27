Reviewing Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) and Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Imperial Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $355.56 million 1.71 -$225.57 million $0.57 25.42 Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading 5.49% 13.65% 8.87% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genco Shipping & Trading and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 0 6 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.