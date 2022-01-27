Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.06

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.06 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($6.04). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.86), with a volume of 8,762 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 447.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.69.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

