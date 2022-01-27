Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.06

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.06 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($6.04). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.86), with a volume of 8,762 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 447.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 421.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £281.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.69.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.