RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $355.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.38.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.
In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,944. RingCentral has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
