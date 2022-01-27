RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $355.76 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,944. RingCentral has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

