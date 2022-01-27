Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.75. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 28,881 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 251,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

