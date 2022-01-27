Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) will announce $50.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.25 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year sales of $52.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $81.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rivian.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 133.21.

Shares of RIVN traded down 6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 53.94. 23,416,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,632,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 97.69. Rivian has a 12 month low of 53.33 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

In related news, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,088,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rivian (RIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.