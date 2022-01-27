Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RHI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.00. 1,628,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $120.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.83.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

