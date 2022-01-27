Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,291 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.