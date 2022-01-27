Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $45.63 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 537,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,624 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $45,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

