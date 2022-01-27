Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $49.96 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,391 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.49% of First Solar worth $49,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in First Solar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $76.37 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.