Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,106 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $35,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $90.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

