RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) versus Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) Head-To-Head Review

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get RocketLab alerts:

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57%

RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, suggesting that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab currently has a consensus target price of 18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.31%. Stable Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.81%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.