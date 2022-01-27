ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,806.25.

RKWBF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,800 ($37.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF traded down $44.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.71. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $346.00 and a 52-week high of $531.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.99 and its 200-day moving average is $459.43.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

