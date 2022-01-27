Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.16 and traded as high as $8.21. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 18,664 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 3,415 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $30,837.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
