Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ROL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.67. 81,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,697. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

