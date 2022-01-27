Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Trading Down 5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 336,606 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 215,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

Roscan Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCGCF)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

