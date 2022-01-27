Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) Shares Bought by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Roth CH Acquisition III comprises 1.6% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Roth CH Acquisition III worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $8,416,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Roth CH Acquisition III by 950.0% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $4,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the third quarter worth about $3,551,000. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter worth about $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,942. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Roth CH Acquisition III in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

