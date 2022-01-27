Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $320.60

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.60 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 321 ($4.33), with a volume of 223366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.80 ($4.36).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.48) to GBX 410 ($5.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.46) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.72) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 420 ($5.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.47).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 349.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.22.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

