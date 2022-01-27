Royal Bank of Canada Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$18.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEGEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.