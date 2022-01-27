Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 7,200 ($97.14) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 213.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.01) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($53.97) to GBX 3,850 ($51.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.64) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,294 ($30.95) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,303.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,024.30.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

