Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

RPRX stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,482,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

