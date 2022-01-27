Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RUS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.29.

TSE:RUS opened at C$30.79 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$22.88 and a one year high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at C$46,872. Also, Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,062,962.72. Insiders have sold 63,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,906 over the last 90 days.

Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

