Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $263,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SCWX stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

