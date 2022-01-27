Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after purchasing an additional 362,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 209,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.95, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

