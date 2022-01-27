Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 349,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $552.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.