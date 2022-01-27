Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 66.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,909,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 901,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

